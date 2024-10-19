BJP announces candidates for Karnataka Assembly bypolls: Check names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ SOCIAL MEDIA Basavaraj Bommai and Bangara Hanumantha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Karnataka, nominating Bharat Basavaraj Bommai for Shiggaon and Bangara Hanumantha for Sandur. This decision comes in light of recent vacancies caused by the resignations of the sitting MLAs.

The Election Commission of India has set the polling dates for November 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. The three constituencies going for by-elections are Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur (ST). The by-election in Channapatna follows the resignation of HD Kumaraswamy, while the vacancies in Shiggaon and Sandur were created due to the resignations of Basavaraj Bommai and E Tukaram, respectively. The Election Commission has emphasised the importance of ensuring a free and fair electoral process in these upcoming polls.

Background of candidates

Bharat Basavaraj Bommai

Bharat Basavaraj Bommai is a prominent figure in Karnataka politics and a member of the BJP. He previously served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from July 2021 to May 2023. Bommai, who hails from a politically influential family, is known for his administrative experience and commitment to various developmental projects in the state. His tenure as Chief Minister was marked by efforts to enhance infrastructure and welfare schemes, although it also faced challenges related to political stability.

Bommai's political career began in the early 2000s when he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Over the years, he has held several key positions, including Minister for Home and Minister for Water Resources, before rising to the role of Chief Minister. His nomination for Shiggaon reflects the BJP's confidence in his leadership and popularity in the region.

Bangara Hanumantha

Bangara Hanumantha is a seasoned politician associated with the BJP, known for his grassroots engagement and service-oriented approach. He has represented the Sandur constituency in the past, where he has focused on local development issues and community welfare. Hanumantha has built a strong rapport with the electorate, advocating for better infrastructure and access to essential services.

Throughout his political career, Hanumantha has been involved in various initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of people in his constituency. His candidacy for the Sandur by-election demonstrates the BJP's strategy to leverage his local influence and experience in the forthcoming polls.

As the BJP prepares for the by-elections, all eyes will be on the candidates and the political landscape in Karnataka, where voter sentiment will play a crucial role in determining the outcome.