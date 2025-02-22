Woman lured by friend, gangraped on hotel terrace in Bengaluru; four arrested The victim is married and is settled in Bengaluru with her husband. According to the police, she works in catering services and serves food at events. The police have registered a case and have arrested the accused.

In a shocking incident, a woman was lured to a private hotel and was gangraped on the terrace in Bengaluru. The police on Friday said that the 33-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Koramangala. They added that all four accused involved in the incident that occurred on midnight Thursday were arrested.

The victim works in catering services and serves food at events, the police said. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was at Jyothi Nivas College junction when four men in their 20s approached her and started a conversation. After befriending her, they invited her to dinner at a hotel, police added.

After dinner, they made sexual advances and gangraped her on the terrace of the hotel. They also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone and released her on Friday morning.

The woman narrated the ordeal to her husband and informed the police. Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth said, "Based on the complaint, we have registered a case at Koramangala police station under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused."

Providing details about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said, "We got the information around 7:30 am to 8 am and registered a case. Four youth were involved and all of them have been arrested."

Among the accused, three belonged to West Bengal while one is from Uttarakhand. They all work in the hotel as chefs, waiters and helpers. As per the police, a medical examination of the victim was conducted. DCP Fathima further added, "We have to find out why she went with them. As per the preliminary investigation, they (the accused) had gone there to meet their friend.

We have to investigate whether they know each other. The woman is from Delhi and has settled here with her husband."

(With PTI Inputs)