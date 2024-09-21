Bengaluru horror: Woman's body found chopped into 30 pieces, stored in refrigerator in Vyalikaval area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a shocking incident, the dead body of a woman, cut into pieces, was found stored in a refrigerator in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval recently, officials said. The police found the body on Thursday. Providing details about the incident, the police said, the body was found near Veerana Bhavan in Malleswara, Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannavar said that the victim has been identified as Mahalakshmi (29). According to police, Mahalakshmi's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator. Senior police officers reached the spot and barricaded the road leading to the building where the body was found in a single-bedroom house, where the victim was staying alone.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder, which took place about a week ago. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. ASCP Satheesh Kumar said that the dog squad and the forensic experts too visited the spot and started the investigation.

Victim was living separately from husband

"The dead body has been identified. The probe is going on. We will give more information after the investigation. She was settled in Karnataka but is originally from another state," Kumar told the media. The police also found out that the woman was living separately from her husband.

While Mahalakshmi lived in Malleswaram and worked in a mall, her husband worked in a hermitage away from the city. After learning about the incident, her husband also reached the spot.

Shraddha Walkar case

The incident is reminiscent of the brutal murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla on May 18, 2022, at Chhatarpur in Delhi. Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city.

