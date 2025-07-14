Bengaluru weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains till July 18, issues yellow alert in some parts of state Bengaluru weather: The IMD said that the weather in Bengaluru from July 12 to 16 is expected to remain generally cloudy with moderate rain. From 17 to 18 July, the IMD has predicted heavy rains but still no official weather warnings have been issued.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru has been receiving heavy rainfall in past two days and the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains with cloudy sky for this week. Bengaluru has recorded 7.0 mm of rainfall over the past 24-hours.

Cloudy sky and rainfall till July 18

The IMD said that the weather in Bengaluru from July 12 to 16 is expected to remain generally cloudy with moderate rain. From 17 to 18 July, the IMD has predicted heavy rains but still no official weather warnings have been issued.

In the meantime, the (IMD) has declared a yellow alert for North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka with specific warnings issued for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts.

The Bengaluru residents have been advised to exercise caution due to the likelihood of continued rain accompanied by strong winds.

As pet the weather office, these districts are expected to receive heavy rains with thunder and lightning until July 14.

Bengaluru weather: Check date-wise forecast