Bengaluru traffic advisory issued for Lalbagh flower event, check parking restrictions, other guidelines

Bengaluru traffic advisory: The Bengaluru traffic police have issued a traffic advisory due to a Flower Show at Lalbagh from 16th January to 26th January 2025, in celebration of Republic Day. The Department of Horticulture is organising the event. The 11-day event is likely to draw a large crowd of 8 to 10 lakh visitors, including tourists, dignitaries, foreign spectators, and schoolchildren.

The much-anticipated Lalbagh Flower Show started January 16 as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The theme for this year’s flower event is "Aadikavi Maharshi Valmiki," featuring a grand replica of a Hutta (Valmika) in the central part of the iconic Glass House in Lalbagh.

To make sure that traffic flow is smooth around Lalbagh, the Wilson Garden Traffic Police Station has issued traffic advisory, specific parking guidelines and restrictions.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check parking restrictions

To ensure smooth traffic movement for the event, the police said that parking will be prohibited within the limits of Wilson Garden Traffic Police Station and the surrounding areas. Restrictions have been imposed to avoid congestion and maintain the flow of traffic around Lalbagh.

Dr Marigowda Road: From Lalbagh Main Gate to NIMHANS (both sides).

KH Road: From KH Circle to Shantinagar Junction (both sides).

Lalbagh Road: From Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh Main Gate (both sides).

Siddaiah Road: From Urvashi Theater Junction to Wilson Garden 12th Cross (both sides).

BTS Road: From BMTC Junction towards the Post Office.

