Bengaluru traffic advisory issued for Ganesha idol immersion: Check route diversions, restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check the Bengaluru traffic advisory for today.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: The Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday imposed restrictions and issued traffic advisory for Ganesha idol immersion processions in several areas. As per the traffic advisory, vehicles on key roads in Bengaluru will be prohibited during this time.

Grand processions for Ganesh idol immersion will take place within the Hongasandra Madivala Traffic Police Station jurisdiction today till 10 pm. The procession will start at the Hongasandra bus stop, proceed to Kodichikkanahalli Junction, and is expected to cause heavy traffic congestion.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check restrictions

As per the advisory, the cars coming towards Begun via Bommanahalli Junction on Hosuru main road can move directly to Kudlugate and take a right turn there to reach Begun main road.

Other cars from Bommanahalli Junction towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur will take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and proceed through D Mart Junction.

Commuters coming from Begur towards Kodichikkanahalli can take a left turn near PK Kalayana Mantapa cross under Hulimavu Traffic police Station and reach Kodichikkanahalli via the internal roads of Begun.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: key roads closed

Old Madras Road Anjaneya Junction - Kensington Junction - Gurdwara Junction.

Gangadhara Chetty Road Nagamma Temple Junction to Tiruvallavar statue Junction.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check alternate routes