Bengaluru traffic advisory issued for Aero India 2025 event: Check restrictions, list of routes to avoid

The Bengaluru traffic police on Friday issued an advisory for the visitors who are attending Aero India 2025, scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka from February 10 to 14. The mega event will focus on the advancements in aerospace and defence technologies, featuring both military and civilian aircraft.

Bengaluru traffic advisory for visitors

Those who want to attend the event must prominently display their parking passes on their vehicle windshields for venue access.

Visitors need to strictly adhere to the designated routes as outlined in the QR code on tickets or passes. However, any violation from these routes will not be allowed.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check parking details

To address the increasing traffic congestion during the event, visitors have been requested to use free parking facilities at GKVK Campus and Jakkur Airfield. Moreover, the BMTC shuttle buses will be available to provide transportation to the air show venue from these locations.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check route diversion

The commuters heading to Kempegowda International Airport should avoid the Yelahanka route and instead take the alternative road via Hennur-Bagalur. All visitors and commuters have been urged to plan their travels and follow these instructions to ensure smooth traffic management during the event.