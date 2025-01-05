Bengaluru traffic advisory: Restrictions imposed for Chitra Santhe, vehicles banned till 9 pm on these routes

Follow us on Image Source : BENGALURU POLICE (X) Bengaluru traffic curbs between 6 am to 9 pm due to Chitra Santhe.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: The traffic restrictions in Bengaluru have been put in place as the 22nd edition of 'Chitra Santhe' is scheduled for today (January 5) at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. The limits will help in managing the expected crowd and ensure smooth flow. As thousands of art enthusiasts gather for this popular art exhibition, people are urged to be cautious and plan their routes accordingly.

In light of the large crowd expected, vehicle traffic will be restricted from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm on major roads in and around the event venue. Traffic will be closed on Kumara Krupa Road and art displays will stretch from Shivananda Main Road to the adjacent CKP road.

All vehicles will be restricted between Windsor Manor Circle and Sivananda Circle to ensure smooth traffic movement. Motorists are also advised to follow alternative routes to avoid delays and inconvenience.

Here are some alternative routes for January 5

Vehicles approaching from Maurya Circle and Anandrao Circle towards Kumarakrupa Road will need to proceed to Basaveshwara Circle at Race View Junction, take a left turn, and continue via Old High Grounds Junction and Windsor Manor Junction.

Vehicles travelling from Nehru Circle towards Trilight Junction and Race Course Road should use the steel flyover below the Steel Bridge.

Maurya Circle and Anandrao Circle vehicles are not allowed to enter Kumarakrupa Road via Sivananda Junction. Instead, they should proceed through Trilight Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, Old High Grounds Junction, and Windsor Manor Circle.

Vehicles coming from T Chowdaiah Road should take the route via Old High Grounds Junction and Race Course Road.

Vehicles from Highlands 2 Junction to Kumarakrupa Road via Windsor Manor Circle must proceed via ARP Road.

Vehicles approaching T Chowdaiah Road and Windsor Manor Circle are prohibited from entering Kumarakrupa Road. These vehicles should proceed via T. Chowdaiah Road, Old Highlands Junction, L RDE, Basaveshwara Circle, and Race Course Road.

Parking rules