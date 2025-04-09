Bengaluru to revise water tariffs by 0.15 paise to Rs 1.90: Check category wise proposed hike Bengaluru's BWSSB has announced a water tariff hike and as per the Chairman, the official notice stating the revised rates will be issued on April 10.

From May 2025 onwards, Bengaluru citizens will see a hike in water tariffs, with domestic users paying up to 1 paisa per litre. The hike will be applied as per the usage of water. Considering the growing expenditure, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is revising the water tariffs.

Speaking to the media, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, on Wednesday said an official order notifying the new rates will be issued on April 10. Meanwhile, the revised tariff will reflect in bills issued from May onwards.

Bengaluru water tariff hike: Category wise

As per the proposed hikes announced by the BWSSB Chairman, check category wise water tariff hike below:

Under the domestic category, the proposed tariff hike includes an increase of 0.15 paise per litre, for up to 8,000 litres. For 8,001 to 25,000 litres, an increase of 0.30 paise per litre and between 25,001 and 50,000 litres, an increase of 0.80 paise per litre and above 50,001 litres, an increase of Re 1 per litre are proposed. For high-rise domestic buildings, till 2,00,000 litres, an increase of 0.30 paise per litre is proposed. While 2,00,001 to 5,00,000 litres, will see an increase of 0.60 paise per litre and above 5,00,001 litres, an increase of Re 1 per litre. For non-domestic usage, a flat hike of 0.90 paise per litre is proposed for bulk usage. While up to 10,000 litres will cost Re 1 per litre more and from 10,001 to 25,000 litres, Rs 1.30 per litre. Between 25,001 and 50,000 litres, an increase of 1.50 paise per litre is proposed. For 50,001 to 75,000 litres, there will be an increase of 1.90 paise per litre. For 75,001 to 1,00,000 litres, the hike is only Rs 1.10 per litre and above 1,00,000 litres, it is Rs 1.20 paise per litre.

Manohar said Bengaluru has witnessed rapid growth in both population and geographic spread over the past decade. "Over the past 10 years, electricity costs have risen by 107 per cent, while maintenance expenses have increased by 122," he said. He also claimed despite a monthly expenditure of Rs 200 crore, the Board currently collects only Rs 120 crore, resulting in a monthly deficit of Rs 80 crore.

