Bengaluru to get second international airport soon: State to finalise location this week, survey underway

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bengaluru to get second international airport soon.

After the well-known Kempegowda International Airport, the city of Bengaluru is going to get another airport soon. However, amid reports about the exact location of the second international airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister MB Patil clarified that it is yet to be finalised and added that some clarity on the location might emerge in a week as the state government is conducting various surveys to round off a strategic location.

Giving more details about the second international airport, MB Patil said that the Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka Ltd (IDeCK) is conducting various surveys at the proposed sites for the best location. After it finished the survey, the report will be submitted to the Airport Authority of India and then the AAI will have the the authority to finalise the location for the second airport in Bengaluru.”

Patil further stated that various factors will be considered when finalising the location and the airport will be accessed by lakhs of passengers with various factors like connectivity, proximity, and surroundings will be considered before making a decision.

The development comes as various reports suggested that the government is considering Kunigal, a town along National Highway 75, particularly the area between Dabaspet and Kunigal, as a potential site after thorough reviews.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had earlier stated that Tumkuru and its surrounding areas, including Kunigal, are under consideration. He went on to add that the proposed plan involves positioning the new airport near Dabaspet, situated close to Tumkuru-an area that is swiftly evolving into Asia's largest industrial hub, with over 20,000 acres currently under development.