Bengaluru to get new double-decker flyovers, elevated roads soon, BBMP prepares Rs 15,000 core plan

Bengaluru: Here comes a piece of good news for the residents of Bengaluru. The city will get new double-decker flyovers, elevated roads amd underpasses soon as the city will be free from traffic congestion as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prepared plans at a whopping cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

The infrastructure proposal from the BBMP will cover 124.7km and the civic authority, in its Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan, clearly mentioned that they will decongest city roads.

11 elevated projects for Bengaluru

A senior BBMP official from the projects division told Indian Express that according to the feasibility report prepared by New Delhi-based Altinok Consulting Engineering Inc, there are 11 elevated projects and among them, five alone cost around Rs 10,000 crore.

He added that the Yeshwanthpur (Mathikere cross)-IISc-Mehkri Circle-Jayamahal-St John’s Church Road-Ulsoor Lake-Old Madras Road-KR Puram elevated corridor covers 27km; the Nagawara Junction-Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar Junction-Sampigehalli-Thirumenahalli-Bellahalli Junction-Bagalur main road elevated corridor covers 15km; and link road to KIA is an elevated corridor from ORR-Hennur Main Road Junction to Bagalur Jn; a 15-km elevated corridor from Marenahalli Main Road-Ragigudda-7th Main Jn-Kanakapura Main Road till Thalaghattapura NICE Road via Pipeline road, and a 10.5-km elevated corridor from Swami Vivekananda Metro Station to Silk Board Junction on Hosur Road, via Indiranagar-Domlur-Madiwala, have been proposed.

Big projects to cost Rs 1,560 crore

The BBMP official further stated the big projects like the double-decker elevated corridor with a Metro line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere Cross along Magadi Road, covering 13km, will cost Rs 1,560 crore.

The BBMP has also proposed another double-decker corridor in collaboration with Indian Railways, connecting BEL Road intersection to the rear of Yeshwanthpur Railway Station via Mohan Kumar Road. The 2.2-km project would cost Rs 294 crore.

Apart from all these projects, the BBMP has proposed short-distance elevated corridor projects, flyovers and underpasses for easing traffic in the city. The development comes as upcoming state budget is likely to include grants for the elevated corridor projects, double-decker and underpass projects.

