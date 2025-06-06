Bengaluru stampede: Fresh FIRs filed, CM Siddaramaiah's political secretary removed | What we know so far Bengaluru stampede: Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government removed K Govindaraj as political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and shunted out Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar in connection with June 4 stampede.

Bengaluru:

A fresh FIR was on Friday registered against the RCB, DNA event management company and the KSCA, two days after the Bengaluru stampede that killed 11 people and left 33 injured. This FIR was registered on the complaint of a 21-year-old youth named Venu who was injured in the stampede.

Prior to this, two more FIRs were registered by the Cubbon Park police against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede.

Another complaint filed against Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

Earlier in the day, Karnataka BJP general secretary P Rajeev said he has filed a police complaint seeking legal action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara for the June 4 stampede.

"For this human loss, accused number one is Siddaramiah and accused number two is D K Shivakumar. Both of them had a motive to take political gain (from RCB win). They misused power and because of them, deaths have happened. I have mentioned G Parameshwara as accused number three. According to me, he has no motive, but he was negligent and has failed as the Home Minister," Rajeev said.

He further said that the CM and his deputy will have to take moral responsibility for the tragedy. "I have given the complaint copy to the ACP. It has to be converted into a FIR. If not, I will go to court on this and register a PCR. I urge for a transparent legal process," he added.

Further alleging that celebration events were held by those heading the government, overruling the police department's opinion, Rajeev said, there was a lack of preparations for the crowd management. "Huge crowd had gathered there. This is nothing but complete negligence," he added.

Govindaraj removed from post as political secretary to CM Siddaramaiah

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government "relieved" MLC K Govindaraj as political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and shunted out Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar in connection with June 4 stampede.

These decisions came a day after Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials.

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.

Though no official reason was given for Govindaraj's removal, the decision is said to be linked to the June 4 incident, according to official sources.

Hemant Nimbalkar, ADGP, Intelligence, transferred

Amid allegations of intelligence failure over the stampede and the administration's inaction in this regard, the government has decided to transfer ADGP, Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar, and senior IPS officer Ravi S will replace him.

"Hemant M Nimbalkar, IPS (KN 1998) Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police & Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, Bengaluru," the official notification said.

"Ravi S, IPS (KN 1998) Additional Director General of Police & Principal Secretary to Government (PCAS), Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence vice Hemant M Nimbalkar, transferred," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)