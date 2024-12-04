Bengaluru: Will schools remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rain? Here's what students must know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bengaluru: Will schools remain closed tomorrow?

Bengaluru School Holiday Latest Updates: Due to inclement weather, the city of Bengaluru city witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday and the IMD has issued yellow alert in the city. In the wake of these developments, several parents are asking for schools and colleges to be closed on Thursday.

Are schools closed tomorrow in Bengaluru?

Schools were closed in many districts due to continuous rains in the city. Moreover, the Meteorological Department has forecasted rainfall in the city for the next three days due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal. However, no official announcement regarding school holidays in Bengaluru has been made yet. Hence, there is no clarity about school closure in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Schools closed in five districts of Karnataka

Because of heavy rains, schools in five districts of Karnataka have been closed following Cyclone Fengal. Karnataka's Mandya district has received heavy rainfall, leading the declaration of holidays in five districts since Sunday. The districts where schools are closed include Mandya, Mysore, Kolar, Chamarajanagar, and Chikkaballapur. Moreover, school holidays have been declared in the district on Monday and Tuesday.

Check the Karnataka weather update

In the meantime, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts. Apart from this, Orange Alert has also been was issued for Kadagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts.

The weather office said a new Western Disturbance is likely to impact the western Himalayan region and its adjacent plains from December 7 and 8, 2024, respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.