Bengaluru’s Hebbal flyover to be ready for commuters in 100 days, Karnataka govt issues order to BDA

Bengaluru: Here comes one big update for the commuters of Bengaluru, the city’s Hebbal flyover will be ready for the general use in 100 days. In this regard, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has been given a deadline to finish the renovation of the KR Pura loop of the Hebbal flyover. Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in this regard mandated the completion of this crucial project within the next 100 days.

This order from the chief secretary comes after the BDA missed the initial deadline set for December 31, 2024, to complete the ramp work starting from the Baptist Hospital side and to connect the partially demolished ramp.

This stretch of the flyover is crucial for easing traffic jams towards Mekhri Circle from the KRPura side, promising to significantly mitigate congestion.

The general commuters of the city can understand the importance of this flyover by the current traffic woes experienced by thousands of vehicles navigating from Nagawara towards Mekhri Circle. The travel time can take up to half an hour, with severe bottlenecks happening under the flyover at Nagawara, Tumkur Road, and National Highway Saviour's Road (from Esteem Mall side), especially during peak hours. The traffic jams goes for miles from the Hebbal flyover junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), highlighting the critical need for the swift completion of the KRPura loop renovation.

The construction of this flyover is a testament to the coordinated efforts between various agencies and the government's commitment to improving Bengaluru's traffic flow and urban mobility. The completion of flyover will not only address the current congestion but also contribute to a more efficient transportation network for the city's residents.

The 100-day deadline has been given to the BDA to complete the work on the under-construction ramp from the Baptist Hospital side and integrate it with the half-demolished ramp for vehicles coming from KR Pura side and heading towards Mehkri Circle.

If BDA manages to stick to the deadline and completes the integration of the half-demolished KR Pura loop with the under-construction ramp, it will help thousands of motorists coming from Nagawara side and heading towards Mehkri Circle.