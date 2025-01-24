Bengaluru power cut today: Electricity supply to be disrupted in these areas, check timing, other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bengaluru power cut today.

Bengaluru power cut today: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) announced that there will be power supply disruption in several areas on Friday, January 24 due to line maintenance work and servicing. The BESCOM stated that the electricity supply disruption will start from 10:30 am and will continue till 4:00 pm (5.5 hours) in the listed areas on Friday. Residents in affected areas need to plan their day accordingly.

The BESCOM in a statement urged the residents of the affected areas to bear with the inconvenience and cooperate during the maintenance work. The BESCOM said the consumers need to note that the power supply will be restored once the work is completed.

Executive Engineer (Ele) at Chandapura Division of the BESCOM assured that efforts are being made to minimise disruption and complete the work efficiently.

Bengaluru power cut: Check timing

The scheduled power cut will start from 10 AM to 3 PM, and several areas are expected to be affected. During this time, the The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will be carrying out the stringing of IFTIS conductors between towers T No-12 and T No-11 at the 220/66/11 KV Sarjapura MUSS (Main Substation).

Bengaluru power cut: Affected areas

Dabaspete Town

Part Of Agalakuppe Gp & Part Of Sompura Gp & Narasipuara Gp Limts

Honnenahalli Gp Limits & Shivagange Gp Limts

Hunasanahalli

Banagahalli

Naramakalahalli

Maldepalli

Yeldur