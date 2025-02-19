Bengaluru power cut: BESCOM announces three to seven hour outage today; check timings, affected areas Bengaluru power cut: The power corporation has announced outages of 3 hours and 7 hours for multiple areas in the city. The residents are advised to be prepared and follow the updates provided by BESCOM.

Bengaluru city, on February 19, will face a long-stretched power cut. The power corporation supplying the electricity to the tech city, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), has declared that multiple areas of Bengaluru will face power outages during the day.

It reasoned the urgent repair activities by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited behind the outages. The city will face a 3-7 hours breakdown the timing and duration of which will vary with different localities. The residents are advised to make arrangements ahead of the outage so as to avoid any problem during the time period.

Areas with power disruption between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm

Bheemanakuppe Village

Anchepalya, Babusapalya

Vinayaka Nagar

Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone

Hosapalya

Kanminike

Anchepalya

Pintobare Gudimavu

Tippur

Kumbalgodu Industrial Area

Kambipura

Doddipalya

Gonipur

Gollahalli

Tagachaguppe

Karubele

Devagere

Gangasandra Anepalya

Chinnachurku

Doddabele and surrounding areas.

Areas with a breakdown between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm