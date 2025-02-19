Bengaluru power cut: BESCOM announces three to seven hour outage today; check timings, affected areas

Bengaluru city, on February 19, will face a long-stretched power cut. The power corporation supplying the electricity to the tech city, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), has declared that multiple areas of Bengaluru will face power outages during the day.
It reasoned the urgent repair activities by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited behind the outages. The city will face a 3-7 hours breakdown the timing and duration of which will vary with different localities. The residents are advised to make arrangements ahead of the outage so as to avoid any problem during the time period.
Areas with power disruption between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm
- Bheemanakuppe Village
- Anchepalya, Babusapalya
- Vinayaka Nagar
- Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone
- Hosapalya
- Kanminike
- Anchepalya
- Pintobare Gudimavu
- Tippur
- Kumbalgodu Industrial Area
- Kambipura
- Doddipalya
- Gonipur
- Gollahalli
- Tagachaguppe
- Karubele
- Devagere
- Gangasandra Anepalya
- Chinnachurku
- Doddabele and surrounding areas.
Areas with a breakdown between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
- Kanakanagar
- Ambedkar Layout
- Doddanna Nagar
- Muniveerappa Layout
- Gandhinagar
- Chinnanna Layout
- Anwar Layout
- Rankanagar
- KHB Main Road
- Kaveri Nagar
- Ambedkar Medical College
- Sultan Palya
- Kavalbyrasandra
- LR Bande Main Road
- K.J. Colony
- Adarsh Nagar
- V. Nagenahalli
- Periyar Nagar
- Modi Garden
- Bhubaneswari Nagar
- DGA Halli
- KJ Halli
- Periyar Circle
- Shampura
- Kushala Nagar
- Modi Road
- Sugar Mandi
- Salt Mandi
- Muneshwar Nagar and surrounding areas.