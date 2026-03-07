Bengaluru: Pet dog dispute sparks brawl between senior citizens and resident | Watch video

Bengaluru:

A seemingly minor disagreement over walking a pet dog in Bengaluru's Varthur neighbourhood escalated into a violent scuffle at Brigade Utopia apartment, pitting senior citizens against a younger resident and prompting cross-complaints at the police station.

Dispute ignites over designated walking area

The clash unfolded in the Brigade Utopia apartment complex when resident Tarun Arora took his pet dog for a stroll in a communal area reserved exclusively for seniors' walking and exercise. Seniors present objected as the dog urinated near their zone, questioning why Arora had brought the pet there despite clear rules. What began as verbal sparring quickly intensified, with both sides accusing the other of provocation in the shared premises.

Physical altercation caught on CCTV

Tensions boiled over into outright violence, as captured on CCTV footage showing seniors exercising while Tarun Arora passed by with his dog. An elderly man allegedly snatched Arora's phone and tossed it aside, triggering a free-for-all brawl. Arora claims 7-8 seniors ganged up on him, kicking and punching relentlessly; a woman intervened to separate the parties, averting further chaos.

Cross-complaints and threats alleged

Tarun Arora promptly filed a complaint at Varthur police station, alleging assault by the seniors. In a twist, a woman from the senior group lodged a counter-complaint, accusing Arora of attacking her first after she confronted him about the urination. She further alleged he threatened her menacingly- "I'll deal with you," and "Your kids are abroad, we won't let you off"- leaving her fearing for her safety and seeking police protection.

Police probe underway

Authorities are investigating both complaints, reviewing CCTV evidence that depicts the argument escalating from debate to physical confrontation. The incident underscores growing frictions in high-rise apartments over pet policies, shared spaces and generational divides, with police urging restraint to prevent recurrence. No arrests have been made yet as the inquiry continues.