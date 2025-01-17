Bengaluru: No metro service between Majestic and Indiranagar on Jan 19 for three hours

Friday, January 17, 2025
     
BMRCL said that the three hour interruption is to facilitate the maintenance work between Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro stations.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu Bengaluru Published : Jan 17, 2025 23:01 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 23:07 IST
bengaluru metro
Image Source : PTI Check Bengaluru metro updates.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said that there will be no service on a section of the Purple Line of Namma Metro on January 19. This is to facilitate track maintenance work between Cubbon Park and M G Road Metro stations on the Purple Line, according to BMRCL.

"To facilitate this work, metro train services will be curtailed on a section of the Purple Line for three hours, from 7 am to 10 am, between Kempegowda Majestic Metro station and Indiranagar Metro station," the release stated.

In other sections of the Purple Line (between Challaghatta and Kempegowda Majestic Metro stations, and Whitefield and Indiranagar Metro stations), train services will operate as usual from 7 am, as per the schedule, the release added.

Namma Metro's Yellow Line launched 

Earlier this month, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar launched the first domestically manufactured train set for Namma Metro's Yellow Line. Addressing the gathering virtually, Khattar said Bengaluru, a global hub of IT and innovation, continues to address urban challenges with enhanced metro connectivity, benefiting millions.

"As we inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's new train set and surpass 1,000 kilometres of operational metro rail, we celebrate a significant milestone in India's urban mobility journey," he added.

Acknowledging the inadvertent delay of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said with the launch of the first train set at Titagarh Rail Systems, Kolkata, the project will soon be functional benefitting over 2.5 lakh passengers.

Surya assured that by February another train set will be rolled out of Titagarh and then one each in March and April, to expedite the Yellow Line project. Titagarh Rail Systems is a comprehensive mobility solution provider with a strong presence in India and Italy.

(With inputs from PTI)

