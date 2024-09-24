Bengaluru woman's body parts found in fridge: Lover of Mahalakshmi can be behind murder, say police sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru Police and locals near the crime scene after a woman was murdered

In the latest development in the horrific murder case in Bengaluru, the police sources claimed that the lover of the victim might be behind the horrific crime. The sources also suggest that multiple affairs might have been the cause of the murder. As per the police investigation, the accused has been identified and is an outsider.

The police sources said that the prime accused belongs to Odisha but is hiding in West Bengal. Earlier on Monday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the prime suspect was identified and was from outside of the state. The commissioner had refrained from giving additional information but added that efforts were underway to arrest him.

Notably, the dismembered body of a 29-year-old Mahalakshmi was found stuffed in the fridge of the house she was living in at Vinayaka Nagar in Vyalikaval in Bengaluru on September 21. Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru had said that Mahalakshmi was living alone in that rented house for the last five months. The body parts were found highly decomposed with worms inside them. The police suspected that the murder could have taken place a fortnight ago.

On Sunday, the Karnataka BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the incident stating that the Kannadigas are no longer safe in 'Hitler-led' Siddaramaiah government. "Under Karnataka Congress rule, appeasement policies have led to a complete collapse of law and order. The brutal murder of Mahalakshmi by Ashraf is a clear reminder that Kannadigas are no longer safe in this Hitler-led Siddaramaiah government," the official handle of BJP Karnataka posted on X.

