Bengaluru horror: Prime suspect in gruesome murder of woman linked to West Bengal, says state Home Minister

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Amid the ongoing probe into the gruesome killing of a Bengaluru woman, whose body was found chopped into 50 pieces and stored in a refrigerator in her rented accommodation, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday (September 23) revealed some key details obtained during the investigation.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Home Minister confirmed that the prime accused in the case hails from West Bengal. He said, "Some information has already been collected, which I cannot reveal now... but we will soon nab those involved. An individual—they say is the one involved—but unless we have more information, we can't really confirm it. He is from West Bengal, they say. We will secure those involved as early as possible."

The Minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to women's safety in the city, stating that many precautions and measures are already in place for the safety of women in Bengaluru.

Notably, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda had earlier confirmed that the suspect identified in connection with the heinous crime hails from another state. "The suspect has been identified, and he is an outsider," the City Police Commissioner said.

However, he noted that the suspect had not yet been detained. "As far as the Vyalikaval case (Mahalakshmi murder case) is concerned, we are investigating it from all angles. The prime suspect who is likely to have committed this ghastly offence has been identified. The only thing is, we are yet to apprehend him. Once the person is caught and interrogation is completed, we will be able to provide further details," he added.

It is important to note that the maggot-infested body of the deceased, Mahalakshmi, was first discovered by her mother and elder sister, who visited her after the building owner complained of a foul smell. According to the available information, the building owner where the deceased used to stay had complained about a foul smell coming from her place to her family. Mahalakshmi's elder sister and mother visited her. However, they were horrified to find her body chopped into 50 pieces.

"I last saw her during the Raksha Bandhan festival. Since then, her phone has been switched off," Mahalakshmi's mother, Meena Rana, said, while calling for stringent punishment for those involved in the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)



READ MORE | Bengaluru horror: Woman's body found chopped into 30 pieces, stored in refrigerator in Vyalikaval area