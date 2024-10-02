Bengaluru Metro services on Green Line to face partial disruption on October 3, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Train services will not be available between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry Metro stations.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a partial curtailment of Metro services on the Green Line on October 3. The decision has been taken in order to facilitate a statutory safety inspection before the opening of a new section. In its statement, BMRCL stated that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) will conduct the inspection of the newly constructed extension between Nagasandra and Madavara Metro stations. Due to this, metro operations on the Green Line will be affected from 10 am to 2 pm on October 3.

"On this date, train services will not be available between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry Metro stations from 10 am to 2 pm. During this period, trains will run only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute Metro Stations on the Green Line," the statement added.

The BMRCL further added that the train leaving Silk Institute at 9 am will be the last train going up to Nagasandra before the above curtailment. There are no changes to the metro operations on the Purple Line, it stated.

Bengaluru Metro recorded highest footfall on Aug 6

The Bengaluru Metro registered its highest footfall of 8.26 lakhs on August 6, surpassing previous ridership records. In a statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said as many as 8,26,883 people travelled by Metro rail. "Surpassing the previous ridership records, on August 6, Bengaluru Metro recorded a highest footfall of 8.26 lakhs. Earlier ridership record was 8.25 lakhs on August 15, 2022," a metro official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

