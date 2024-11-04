Bengaluru man dies after sitting on burning crackers in bet for new vehicle

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Bengaluru man dies after sitting on burning crackers

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old person lost his life after getting injured in a challenge of sitting over a burning cracker in Bengaluru's Konanakunte region. According to the information released, the incident originally occurred on Diwali night, i.e., on October 31; however, the victim (identified as Sabari) lost his life while getting treated for the burn injuries he suffered on his lower back on Saturday (November 2) night.

The police said, in connection to the incident, they have booked six friends of the deceased for challenging him to sit on the burning cracker, which led to his unintentional death. They said the incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, showed Sabari sitting on a container-like object under which his friends had placed burning firecrackers. However, as the crackers blasted, he was seen lying on the road. The officials stated he suffered burns on his lower back and was admitted to the burn ward of Victoria Hospital for two days, but he died on Saturday night.

Speaking of the details of the incident, DCP Bengaluru South B Lokesh said that after the preliminary investigation, it was found that Sabari along with his friends were in a drunken state at the time of the incident. Under the influence of alcohol, the victim, who was a labourer, had accepted the challenge of sitting on a burning firecracker as his friend Naveen had offered his autorickshaw if he won the bet.

"On October 31, near Weavers Colony, a man along with his friends participated in a challenge of sitting on boxes of firecrackers until they exploded completely. His friends promised to buy him an autorickshaw if he won the challenge," DCP Bengaluru South said.

"During the incident, he suffered serious back injuries and was rushed to a hospital. He later died at Victoria Hospital," he added.

Significantly, the police added that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against Naveen, who lit the firecracker, and his six friends. An FIR was lodged under Section 108 of the BNS, and they have been arrested.