Bengaluru inaugurates ITPB Metro Skywalk connecting purple line to ITPL and Park Square Mall

A new skywalk has been inaugurated in Bengaluru, significantly improving pedestrian connectivity in the Whitefield area. The newly unveiled ITPB Metro Skywalk directly connects Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station (Purple Line) with ITPB and Park Square Mall.

The skywalk is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters by enabling seamless transit between metro services, the business park, and the mall. It is also set to improve traffic flow around Whitefield while enhancing accessibility for residents, shoppers, and professionals working in ITPB and nearby business parks.

Direct metro-to-mall access for safer commuting

The ITPB Metro Skywalk provides direct access from the metro station to Park Square Mall, eliminating the need for road crossings. This ensures safer and uninterrupted pedestrian movement while also allowing smoother vehicular traffic on surrounding roads.

Key Features of the ITPB Metro Skywalk

The skywalk spans 320 feet in length and is elevated 24 feet above the road, helping ease pedestrian and vehicular movement at the busy ITPB hub. It features a modern aesthetic design and is constructed using durable structural steel and concrete.

In addition, the skywalk is equipped with energy-efficient LED lighting and incorporates eco-friendly materials.

Designed for accessibility and sustainability

Accessibility has been a key focus of the project. The skywalk includes smooth ramps, elevators, and wide walkways, ensuring effortless use by all pedestrians, including people with mobility challenges.

What officials said

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, CapitaLand India Trust, said the project reflects the company’s commitment to improving convenience and accessibility.

“We are committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility for our clients and park professionals. The Metro Skywalk is a critical piece of our infrastructure, ensuring safety for commuters, motorists, and the broader Whitefield community. This project advances our efforts to build people-centric, sustainable business parks in Bengaluru,” he said.

Ravishankar J., Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), highlighted the importance of collaboration.

“The ITPB Metro Skywalk is a good example of effective public–private collaboration that strengthens last-mile connectivity and enhances the overall commuter experience. Such seamless pedestrian linkages between metro stations and major activity hubs are essential to improving metro accessibility, encouraging public transport usage, and supporting sustainable urban mobility in Bengaluru,” he said.

