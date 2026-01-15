Karnataka power tussle: DK Shivakumar likely to visit Delhi on Friday, may meet Rahul Gandhi A lot of speculations are being made in Karnataka after the Siddaramaiah government completed half of its five-year tenure in the state. After winning the 2023 assembly polls, the Congress top brass had reportedly finalised a 2.5-year power sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Bengaluru:

Amid continued speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will likely visit New Delhi on Friday, where he is expected to meet senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, said sources on Thursday. The development comes after Shivakumar, who is also Congress' Karnataka unit chief, met Gandhi briefly at the Mandakalli airport in Mysuru earlier this week.

According to sources, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had asked Shivakumar on Tuesday to meet him and other Congress leaders in Delhi. Although, the deputy chief minister had downplayed speculations regarding this and said that he has not received any 'message' from Gandhi. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said Gandhi had asked him only to continue the good work that they have been doing in Karnataka.

"I'm the state Congress President, he (Rahul Gandhi) is the leader of opposition (in Lok Sabha), he was also earlier the Congress President. Can our meeting with him, discussions with him, giving respect to him and receiving him as per protocol -- be discussed in public? You (media) unnecessarily quote someone off the record, creating confusion," Shivakumar had said.

"We have informed him of the programmes planned regarding MGNREGA (Save MGNREGA campaign) in the state. We have also discussed BJP's politics in the state," he added.

The leadership crisis in Karnataka

However, in November, several Shivakumar loyalists flew to Delhi, demanding a leadership change. Siddaramaiah, who has become Karnataka's longest serving chief minister, has constantly said all is fine between him and his deputy, while noting that he will complete his five-year tenure. However, he has also noted that he will accept the top brass command.

Shivakumar has also said that he will accept the decision by the Congress leadership. Amidst all this, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar may be called to Delhi for talks but only if that is needed.