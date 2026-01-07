Bengaluru engineer dies after falling from 16th floor of apartment A team from Bagalgunte Police Station arrived at the scene and registered a case. Authorities confirmed that the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

26-year-old engineer Nikshap died after falling from the 16th floor of his apartment building in Bengaluru’s Shettyhalli. According to police, Nikshap had recently returned to India after completing his electronic engineering studies in Europe and was preparing to begin work. His sudden death has left his family devastated, with relatives inconsolable.

Nikshap lived with his parents in Prince Town Apartments. His father, Kishore, told authorities that his son had called him around 5 a.m., saying he would be home soon.

“Around 8:30 a.m., we received a call from Ravi, the apartment association president, asking us to come to the ground floor. When we arrived, we saw our son had fallen from the 16th floor and had passed away,” Kishore said.

Police investigating circumstances

A team from Bagalgunte Police Station arrived at the scene and registered a case. Authorities confirmed that the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation. Police said that in his statement, Kishore revealed that Nikshap had been suffering from schizophrenia for several years.

Body sent for post-mortem

The deceased’s body was sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and whether any foul play was involved.