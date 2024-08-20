Bengaluru: 'Drunk' biker abuses, tries to hurt couple with baby inside car on busy road | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : EAST_BENGALURU (X) Video grab of the altercation

In a shocking incident of road rage, an enraged biker was seen having a violent altercation with a couple with a baby inside a car near Doddakannalli on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru. The video of which has now gone viral. Reacting to the post, Bengaluru City police said that the police have taken the biker into custody and are investigating the case.

In the video, a man allegedly in an inebriated condition was screaming at a couple inside a car while breaking its windscreen. According to reports, the biker was furious after the car took a left turn without any indicator on the busy Sarjapur Road on Monday at around 10.30pm.

"What's happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in car is being attacked by bike borne assailants! Please help! The incident happened at 10:30pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached police station!" read an X post by Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru that shared the video of the incident.

"A drunk biker, reportedly a bouncer at a Koramangala pub, crashed into a family's car, then aggressively confronted them, questioning why they applied the brakes. The incident escalated as he shattered the car's windshield, injuring a 7-month-old child inside. The latter part of the incident was captured on video. The attacker remains in custody and is now facing charges of attempted murder," it said in another post.

In the same video, a man sitting inside a car can be seen pointing his phone's camera at a man who is screaming at him from outside. The furious biker first tries to open the driver's door and then goes around the car to pick up a large stone. Even as people try to stop him, he hits the windscreen with the wiper, shattering the glass. The couple scream and a baby can be heard crying inside the car. The driver yells at the man to stop, screaming that his baby is inside. A couple of security guards try to restrain the biker as the couple attempt to drive away again.

The Bengaluru City police responded to the post saying that police have taken the biker into custody and are investigating the case. "The Bengaluru City police have arrested the culprit and taken him to police station. Waiting for more updates on the case! Thanks for the quick response," the Citizens Movement's X account said in an update.

Public upset

The incident also attracted a lot of public anger. While one user wrote, "Week after week this is happening in Bengaluru. What nonsense?", another said, "Sarjapur Road and the surrounding areas are seeing such incidents frequently nowadays. Hopefully, there will be a solution to this soon."