Bengaluru: Autorickshaw fares likely to rise as unions demand fare revision, key meeting with RTA soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Autorickshaw fares are likely to rise in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru News: Commuters in Bengaluru are likely to face higher auto-rickshaw fares as drivers' unions for the long time are demanding for fare revision to keep up with inflation. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has scheduled a meeting with auto unions on December 23 to discuss a potential fare revision. The drivers’ demands would be reviewed during the meeting. And after the meeting, the night rides might also see a 50 per cent premium for journeys between 10 PM and 5 AM.

If the fare revision is accepted, the proposed changes would include a hike in the minimum fare from Rs 30 to Rs 40 for the first two kilometres and increasing the fare for the rest of the kilometres from Rs 15 to Rs 20. Apart from this, the drivers’ unions are also highlighting that the last fare adjustment was made in December 2021.

With the current scenario, the auto drivers in Bengaluru stated that rising expenses and inflation have made their situation critical. They added that the Auto LPG in Bengaluru now costs Rs 61.49 per liter which is adding to their burden.

D Rudramurthy, general secretary of Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU) told MoneyControl that the prices of new auto rickshaws have gone up in Bengaluru but the fares for the auto rickshaw were last raised only in 2013 and 2021. This move is not helping them to keep pace with inflation.

Moreover, the cost of Auto LPG in Bengaluru has also increased to Rs 61.49 per litre, further increasing the burden on vehicle owners.

As per reports, some of the drivers’ unions in Bengaluru are urging to adjust its fare structure to match cities like Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Udupi, where the minimum fare for the first two kilometres is already set at Rs 40.

Some of the auto aggregators in Bengaluru were earlier charging a minimum fare exceeding Rs 100 until October 2022, leading to complaints from commuters. In response, the state's transport department issued notices requiring auto aggregators to obtain a separate three-wheeler license to operate.

Other can aggregator platforms such as Uber and Ola are also expected to revise their fares if the base rates are increased. The aggregators are now charging 10 per cent above the government’s base fare, plus 5 per cent GST, following a Karnataka High Court directive.