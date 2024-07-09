Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
Bengaluru: Alert driver saves passengers after public bus catches fire | VIDEO

The alert driver jumped into action and immediately emptied the bus. His prompt action ensured no one was injured in the fire, said BMTC sources.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Bengaluru
Updated on: July 09, 2024 12:20 IST
Bus on fire
Image Source : INDIA TV Bus on fire

A Municipal Corporation bus on Tuesday caught fire on MG Road in Bengaluru, 30 people were travelling in the bus, however, everyone was taken off the bus safely.

According to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation officials, the bus was kept to Koramangala depot and when the bus was passing near Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road, the engine of the bus suddenly caught fire, the driver immediately stopped the bus and the passengers on board the bus. 30 passengers were evacuated safely.

The fire department team reached the spot and immediately brought the fire in the bus under control. Videos taken by passersby showed the bus on fire and plumes of smoke rising from it as firefighters tried to put it off.

BMTC sources said the engine caught fire when the driver turned on its ignition on MG road. Prima facie, it seems the engine was overheated, they added.

 

