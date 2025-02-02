Bengaluru airport to face flight disruptions from February 5 | Check timings

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BLRAIRPORT Bengaluru airport

Aero India Show: In view of the upcoming Aero India Show 2025, scheduled to be held between February 10 and 14, the Kempegowda International Airport has said that there would be temporary flight disruptions from February 5 to 14 due to airspace restrictions.

A passenger advisory was also shared by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB).

Airspace closure timings

Passengers advisory

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for details of revised or updated flight schedules and plan their travel accordingly in this duration.

"Please stay updated with travel advisories from traffic enforcement agencies. We request all passengers travelling through BLR airport during this period to plan accordingly for their journey to and from BLR airport," it added.

Notably, the flagship air show 'Aero India' is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force enthral spectators with back-to-back aerobatic displays.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's political advisor BR Patil resigns from post

Also Read: Atul Subhash suicide case: Accused uncle of techie's wife granted anticipatory bail