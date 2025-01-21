Bengaluru airport to face flight disruptions due to Aero India event: Check date, timing, other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bengaluru airport to face flight disruptions in February.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Airport will face major disruptions in flight operations in February as both of its runways will remain closed from three to six hours of the day during the biennial Aero India show which is being held at neighbouring Air Force Station, Yelahanka. Notably, the Aero India is being held from 10th February to 14th February.

Why Bengaluru airport will remain shut?

The inauguration ceremony for the Aero India event, the rehearsals and the Air Display show in the skies for which the airport will be closed as it is in close proximity to Yelahanka. The airspace in Bengaluru airport will remain closed for a total of 47 hours during this period in the morning and afternoon with an average closure period of three hours.

Bengaluru Airport to remain shut: Check dates

From February 5-8, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport will be closed for six hours and on February 13-14, the airport will be closed for six hours each day with a three-hour closure block each in the morning and evening.

During this time, there won't be any flights from 0900 hours to midday and from 1400 hrs to 1700 hours. On February 9, the flight operations at the airport will be closed from 0900 hours in the morning to midday. After February 9, the next two days will be relatively better when the airport will be closed for three hours in the afternoon between midday and 1500 hours.

15th edition of Aero India: All you need to know

The 15th edition of Aero India, which is Asia’s largest military aviation exhibition, will be held from February 10 to 14 at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka.

Bengaluru Airport to remain shut: Check timing

As per the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued internally and shared at the airport, these are the periods when the air space will be closed: