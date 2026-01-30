Bengaluru airport chaos: Passenger's 'body bomb' threat and abuse lead to arrests Indigo security manager Rushad Homi lodged a formal complaint, highlighting how the threat put the aircraft and all passengers at grave risk. Abu Akil Azhar was immediately transferred to BIAL police custody, where they filed charges under BNS Sections 125 and 353(1)(b) for criminal intimidation.

Bengaluru:

Two separate disruptive incidents at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday (January 28) prompted swift police action against passengers threatening security and airline staff, highlighting zero tolerance for aviation safety violations.

Businessman's bomb threat during security check

A 52-year-old businessman, Abu Akil Azhar, was arrested early Wednesday morning around 6:12 am at Terminal 1's Aerobridge Gate 30 while boarding an Indigo flight to Ahmedabad. Frustrated with security procedures, he allegedly shouted that he had "two small bombs strapped to his body," triggering immediate heightened security protocols and panic among staff.

Indigo's security manager, Rushad Homi, filed a formal complaint stating the threat endangered the aircraft and passengers. Azhar was handed over to BIAL police, who registered a case under BNS Sections 125 and 353(1)(b) for criminal intimidation and endangering public safety. During interrogation, he claimed irritation from the security process prompted his reckless remark.

Woman's abusive outburst on Air India Express flight

In a separate episode, Sneha Kumari, a passenger on Air India Express flight IX 1089 to Ranchi, faced legal action for non-compliance with SLPC security protocols and verbally abusing airline staff. Though initially reported to BIAL police without immediate arrest due to procedural issues, a fresh complaint was lodged on Thursday (January 30), leading to a case against her.

Police sources confirmed ongoing investigations, with authorities emphasising strict enforcement against disruptive behaviour that risks operations or personnel.

Airport's firm response

Kempegowda International Airport officials reiterated their commitment to rigorous action against individuals whose conduct jeopardises travellers, employees or flight safety. These back-to-back events underscore the intense scrutiny at India's busiest aviation hubs amid rising passenger misconduct cases.