Bellary: Man flung away, wife and children injured after car hits bike, accident captured in CCTV | WATCH

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Bellary
Published : Dec 17, 2024 14:39 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 14:40 IST
The car involved in the accident
Image Source : INDIA TV The car involved in the accident

In a horrific hit-and-run accident, a man lost his life after his bike collided with a car in Hospet Town the district in Karnataka on December 15. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Three others were also injured in the accident. The deceased was identified as Tayappa (40), a resident of Masakeri, Hospet. His wife Radha (35), and children Divya (10) Dhruv (08) were injured in the accident. 

In the video, it can be seen that the bike rider was being thrown four feet with his family. The injured are being treated at the Trauma care Center in Bellary. 

Tayappa had gone to Garaga village on bike with his wife and children. This incident happened while returning

The car going from Hospet towards Kudligi suddenly came and hit the bike, due to which the family members along with the bike were flung above. Tayappa died while being taken to the Trauma Care Center in Ballari. A case has been registered at Mariammanhalli police station and the car driver Shahabuddin has been arrested.

