Belagavi Police confiscates over Rs 2 crore from car coming from Maharashtra

Image Source : INDIA TV Belagavi Police confiscates over Rs 2 crore from car

A large amount of cash has been found in a vehicle coming from Sangli in Maharashtra to Hubli in Karnataka. According to police, people carrying Rs 2 crore 73 lakh in the vehicle did not have any documents regarding this cash.

The Belagavi Police have apprehended two people — Sachin Menkudule and Maruti Margude along with the cash in the vehicle. During a routine check, when the police stopped the vehicle and checked it, such a huge amount was recovered, police said.