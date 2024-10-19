Saturday, October 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Belagavi Police confiscates over Rs 2 crore from car coming from Maharashtra

Belagavi Police confiscates over Rs 2 crore from car coming from Maharashtra

The Belagavi Police have apprehended two people — Sachin Menkudule and Maruti Margude along with the cash in the vehicle.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Nivedita Dash
BELGAVI
Updated on: October 19, 2024 16:43 IST
Belagavi Police confiscates over Rs 2 crore from car
Image Source : INDIA TV Belagavi Police confiscates over Rs 2 crore from car

A large amount of cash has been found in a vehicle coming from Sangli in Maharashtra to Hubli in Karnataka. According to police, people carrying Rs 2 crore 73 lakh in the vehicle did not have any documents regarding this cash.

The Belagavi Police have apprehended two people — Sachin Menkudule and Maruti Margude along with the cash in the vehicle. During a routine check, when the police stopped the vehicle and checked it, such a huge amount was recovered, police said.

"The source of the seized money is being investigated, a case has been registered in this regard at Malmaruti police station in Belagavi," Belagavi DCP Rohan Jagadish said.India Tv - Ashok Leyland goods vehicle which was carrying the cash

Image Source : INDIA TVAshok Leyland goods vehicle which was carrying the cash
India Tv - Cash confiscated
Image Source : INDIA TVCash confiscated

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement