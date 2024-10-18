Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. On daughter's complaint, police arrest woman, two accomplices for her husband's murder in Belagavi

On daughter's complaint, police arrest woman, two accomplices for her husband's murder in Belagavi

The daughter of the deceased suspected that something was fishy when she found that her father was buried even before she reached home. According to police, the accused tried to pass off the death as heart attack.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Nivedita Dash
BELGAVI
Updated on: October 18, 2024 12:14 IST
Accused Uma Padmannavar with husband Santosh Padmannavar
Image Source : INDIA TV Accused Uma Padmannavar with husband Santosh Padmannavar

The Belagavi Police has arrested a woman who, along with two of her associates, had murdered her husband. According to police, one Uma Padmannavar was arrested after the complaint of her daughter Sanjana who suspected that her father Santosh Padmannavar (47) had been murdered even when the accused told her that he died of a heart attack.

On the complaint of the daughter, Malmaruti police registered a case and a post-mortem was done on the spot. While the police were waiting for the forensic report, during the interrogation of Uma confessed to the crime it was revealed that she along with her two associates Shobhit Gowda and Pawan had committed the murder. The police suspect that Uma and Shobhit had an illicit relationship, which could be the reason behind the crime. Police arrested Shobhit and Pawan from Mangaluru, where they had fled after the murder. Santosh Padmanavar (47) is into money lending and real estate business. 

According to police, Sanjana, who was studying in Bengaluru, received the news that her father died of a heart attack on October 9. By the time she reached Belagavi from Bengaluru, the cremation had taken place and the body was buried as per Lingayat tradition. As per his wish, the eyes were donated. However, she sensed that something was not right. When Sanjana tried to view footage from multiple CCTV cameras in the house, she found that all clips had been deleted. When she asked her mother, accused Uma gave a vague answer which cemented Sanjana's suspicion and she lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage installed at the neighbours' houses and found out that two people were seen entering their house, based on which the police took the investigation forward and the whole story of the murder came to light. All the arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday evening.

Related Stories
Karnataka: Police book Prajwal Revanna's brother Suraj over alleged sexual assault of man

Karnataka: Police book Prajwal Revanna's brother Suraj over alleged sexual assault of man

Karnataka: 19-year-old woman raped, killed in Bidar city, three suspect arrested

Karnataka: 19-year-old woman raped, killed in Bidar city, three suspect arrested

Karnataka: Eight Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India arrested

Karnataka: Eight Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India arrested

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement