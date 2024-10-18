On daughter's complaint, police arrest woman, two accomplices for her husband's murder in Belagavi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused Uma Padmannavar with husband Santosh Padmannavar

The Belagavi Police has arrested a woman who, along with two of her associates, had murdered her husband. According to police, one Uma Padmannavar was arrested after the complaint of her daughter Sanjana who suspected that her father Santosh Padmannavar (47) had been murdered even when the accused told her that he died of a heart attack.

On the complaint of the daughter, Malmaruti police registered a case and a post-mortem was done on the spot. While the police were waiting for the forensic report, during the interrogation of Uma confessed to the crime it was revealed that she along with her two associates Shobhit Gowda and Pawan had committed the murder. The police suspect that Uma and Shobhit had an illicit relationship, which could be the reason behind the crime. Police arrested Shobhit and Pawan from Mangaluru, where they had fled after the murder. Santosh Padmanavar (47) is into money lending and real estate business.

According to police, Sanjana, who was studying in Bengaluru, received the news that her father died of a heart attack on October 9. By the time she reached Belagavi from Bengaluru, the cremation had taken place and the body was buried as per Lingayat tradition. As per his wish, the eyes were donated. However, she sensed that something was not right. When Sanjana tried to view footage from multiple CCTV cameras in the house, she found that all clips had been deleted. When she asked her mother, accused Uma gave a vague answer which cemented Sanjana's suspicion and she lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage installed at the neighbours' houses and found out that two people were seen entering their house, based on which the police took the investigation forward and the whole story of the murder came to light. All the arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday evening.