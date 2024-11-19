Six Bangladeshi nationals arrested with fake IDs in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangladeshi nationals arrested

Bangladeshi nationals arrested: At least six Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Chitradurga city of Karnataka were apprehended on Monday. They were caught during a routine patrol by local police. These individuals entered India illegally and were living here based on fake documents.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Shek Saifur Rohaman, Mohammed Suman Husen Ali, Majharul, Sanowar Hossain, Muhammad Sakib Sikdar, and Azizul Shaik. They were found in the 2nd phase of the Dhavalagiri Layout near Aravind Garments and White Wash Garments on Holalkere Road under suspicious circumstances.

Entered India years ago via West Bengal

Upon interrogation and verification of documents found with them, it was revealed that they were citizens of Bangladesh and had illegally infiltrated India several years ago via West Bengal with the intention of settling here.

According to officials, the individuals had procured fake Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards, labour cards, bank passbooks, PAN cards and passports in Kolkata and have been working in various states of India to sustain their livelihood. The documents were confiscated during the operation, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

The group had recently moved to Chitradurga city in search of employment, working across various states to sustain their livelihood.

Accused to be sent to Bengaluru

The police have planned to take the accused into custody and send them to Bengaluru, where their interrogation will continue. The police suspect that a large network of Bangladeshi infiltrators may be active in the district and action is being taken against it.

The operation was led under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police, the CEN Police Station Inspector N Venkatesh, District Special Division Inspector N Guddappa, Chitradurga Fort Police Station Inspector Shri Doddanna, Chitradurga Rural Police Station Inspector Shri Mudduraj, and personnel including ASI RE Tippeswami, CHCs R. Madhu, N Kenchappa, and Siddalingaiah Hiremath.



The Superintendent of Police has commended the team for their successful detection of the illegal presence of Bangladeshi nationals in the district. Legal action is underway to address the infiltration and use of forged documents.

