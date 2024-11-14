Siddaramaiah govt to give financial assistance for Vaishno Devi pilgrims amid Waqf land controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to pilgrims from the state visiting Vaishno Devi, News 18 reported. Moreover, the govt also decided to safeguard assets belonging to state-run Hindu temples, and remove encroachment.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Rajya Dharmika Parishat chaired by Muzrai minister Ramalinga Reddy. This must also be noted that the Karnataka govt is already providing money for devotees visiting Kashi, Gaya and south Indian pilgrim circuits.

Muslim quota in govt tenders

The latest step came after the government faced backlash over the reservation for Muslims in government tenders. The quota was questioned as reservation on communal lines is unconstitutional. Besides, there is already a 24 per cent quota in public contracts for SC, ST and BCs. However, the govt has cleared the air stating that it was considering no such proposal.

Farmers get eviction notice under Waqf Act

The govt is also facing heat over the rise in claims by the Waqf land affecting farmers. However, the Siddaramaiah govt has made efforts to take the situation under control and has warned of disciplinary action against officials, who alter land mutation records and issue eviction notices to farmers under the Waqf Act.

The order, issued by the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, on November 9, states to withdraw all notices served to farmers and to immediately take back the land mutation orders served by any authority and also to stop mutation work.

The Principal Secretary reminded officials of a recent meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The meeting addressed complaints regarding certain land properties being transferred to the Karnataka Board of Waqfs.

(With inputs from agencies)