Air India flight receives bomb threat at Bengaluru airport; FIR registered

An Air India flight at Karnataka's Kempegowda International Airport received a bomb threat. As per an ANI report, the threat was issued through an e-mail. "An Air India flight at the Kempegowda International Airport had received a bomb threat two days ago," said Sajith VJ, DCP, North-East Bengaluru. Earlier today, a terror call was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft received a terror call, ahead of his official visit abroad. In this case, Mumbai Police apprehended a man from the Chembur area.

Investigation underway

As per the police sources, as soon as the matter was reported, an FIR was registered and a probe is underway. Police are investigating the mail and locating its source.

PM Modi's aircraft received threat

Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a man from Chembur in relation to threat call made to PM Modi's aircraft. "On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation," Mumbai Police said.

The police also informed that the man who made such call is mentally ill. "The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill," the police added.

Bomb threat letter found on international flight in Ahmedabad

On Monday morning, an unidentified person was booked after a bomb threat letter was found on board a flight that landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. As per the FIR, someone had written "Bomb is Here" on tissue paper, which was left under the seat of an IndiGo flight that arrived at around 9:20 am with 174 passengers.

The note was found by airline staff after passengers had alighted, following which police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and other security agencies launched an investigation.