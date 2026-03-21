Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 3: Ranveer's film hits Rs 300 cr, Pawan Kalyan's film slows

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark just three days after its release. The sequel to the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar has taken the box office by storm, giving tough competition to the recently released film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

Let’s take a look at how Bollywood's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the South film Ustaad Bhagat Singh performed on their third day, Saturday, March 21, 2026, according to early estimates.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Day 3 collection

As per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 112.80 crore in India. On the first Saturday, the highest occupancy of 82% was recorded for the Hindi shows, followed by 76% occupancy for the Telugu shows. With this, the total net collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India stands at Rs 339.07 crore. This data is expected to change as the box office figures will be updated by tomorrow, March 22, 2026, by 10:30 AM. Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 below:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's paid preview collection - Rs 43 crore

Day 1 - Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 - Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 - Rs 112.80 crore (as per early estimates)

Total net collection - Rs 339.07 crore (as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk)

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Movie Review: Ranveer Singh's film is a mix of hyper-realism and fantasy

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box office collection Day 3

Pawan Kalyan's Telugu action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which clashed at the box office with Dhurandhar, had a strong start of Rs 34.75 crore on its opening day but saw a huge drop in its earnings on the second day with Rs 9 crore. Well, talking about the film's Day 3 collections, at the time of writing, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has earned Rs 8.72 crore, which is less than the previous day's earnings. It recorded 36% occupancy in the Telugu language.

With this, the film's net collection in India stands at Rs 52.47 crore. These box office numbers will be updated by tomorrow, March 22, 2026, at 10:30 AM. Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Who plays Ranveer Singh's sister in the sequel? Her only scene impresses SS Rajamouli