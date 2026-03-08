15-year-old kills classmate, injures eight in hostel rampage in Karnataka's Ballari

New Delhi:

One student died and eight others were injured in a late-night attack inside Gurukul International Residential School in Karnataka’s Ballari on Saturday. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred after dinner when students had returned to their dormitory and were asleep. A 15-year-old student allegedly removed an iron rod from a bed frame and suddenly began attacking fellow students.

The assault created panic inside the hostel as students woke up to the violent attack. Several students were injured before anyone could stop the accused. One Class 9 student suffered severe injuries during the assault and later died. Seven other students were hurt in the incident, and two of them are currently in critical condition.

All the injured students were rushed to the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) for treatment.

Warden also attacked while intervening

The hostel warden, who rushed in after hearing the noise, was also attacked while trying to stop the accused student. Amid the chaos, the boy managed to escape from the campus. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the 15-year-old student, who is currently absconding. The school campus has been cordoned off.

Ballari Superintendent of Police said that an FIR has been filed against the accused minor, who is considered a “child in conflict with the law,” as well as against the administrative body of the institution based on the complaint received.