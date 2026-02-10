Why is RRB NTPC trending? Important updates for aspirants RRB NTPC: The RRB NTPC applicants can check the application status on the official website- rrbapply.gov.in. They need to use login credentials to check RRB NTPC application status 2026. RRB will also send SMS and mail alerts to mobile numbers and mail address.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC application status. The RRB NTPC applicants can check the application status on the official website- rrbapply.gov.in. They need to use login credentials to check RRB NTPC application status 2026. RRB will also send SMS and mail alerts to mobile numbers and mail address.

RRB NTPC application status 2026: How to check at rrbapply.gov.in

Visit the official website- rrbapply.gov.in

Click on RRB NTPC application status link 2026

Enter the login credentials

Click on submit and view application status

Now save it and take a print out.

RRB NTPC registration was concluded on November 27, the application correction window was opened till December 9 on the official website- rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB NTPC recruitment drive is being held for 8,868 vacancies; including 3,058 UG level posts.

RRB NTPC UG typing test admit card 2026

RRB NTPC UG typing test is scheduled to be held on February 13, 2026, the admit card is available for download on RRB websites. To download RRB NTPC UG typing test admit card, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG typing test hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC UG typing test admit card PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2026: RRB websites to download admit card

For details on RRB NTPC exam, please visit the RRB websites.