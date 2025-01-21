UPSSSC Recruitment: Important notice released for Junior Assistant main exam 2024, registration ends tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSSSC Recruitment: Important notice out for JA posts

UPSSSC Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released an important notice for the Junior Assistant mains 2024 exam. Candidates who will appear in the UPSSSC recruitment exam 2024 can check the notice on the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the Junior Assistant Main Exam 2024 registration process will end tomorrow, January 22, 2025. Those who have not yet submitted their applications can do so before the closure of the online application window.

Notably, the commission has made significant changes to the details of the vacancy. Earlier, 2,702 vacancies were out for the post of Junior Assistant, of which 2568 vacancies were for General Selection and 134 were for Special Selection.

Vacancies revised, check post-wise vacancy break-up

The official notice mentions that under advertisement number 12-exam/2024, the total and category-wise number of advertised vacancies may increase or decrease. Accordingly, the number of revised posts has been updated to 1,125, replacing the earlier advertised 1,111 vacancies of Junior Assistant under the control of the state tax commission office.

Moreover, in addition to the posts advertised earlier, the commission has added 450 posts (405 for General Selection + 45 for Special Selection) for Junior Assistant posts under the control of various departments. Therefore, the selection will now be conducted for 3,166 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant, of which 2987 vacancies are for General Selection and 179 for special selection.

