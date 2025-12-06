UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Check category-wise cut off marks UPSSSC PET cut-off marks 2025: The UPSSSC will soon release the PET cut-off category-wise. The candidates can check and download UPSSSC PET cut-off category-wise on the official portal- upsssc.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) result. The candidates who had appeared for UPSSSC PET exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- upsssc.gov.in and download scorecard PDF.

The UPSSSC will soon release the PET cut-off category-wise. The candidates can check and download UPSSSC PET cut-off category-wise on the official portal- upsssc.gov.in. To download UPSSSC PET cut-off, candidates need to visit the official portal- upsssc.gov.in and click on cut-off PDF list link. UPSSSC PET category-wise cut-off PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSSSC PET cut-off category-wise PDF and take a print out.

UPSSSC PET cut-off PDF: How to download at upsssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in

Click on UPSSSC PET cut-off PDF link

UPSSSC PET cut-off category-wise pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSSSC PET cut-off category-wise pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSSSC PET cut-off 2025

Last year, the PET cut-off for general category was between 72 and 78, OBC- 68- 74, SC- 60- 66, ST- 55- 60, EWS- 65- 70.

How to check UPSSSC PET result 2025 at upsssc.gov.in

The candidates can check UPSSSC PET result 2025 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. To download UPSSSC PET scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in and click on UPSSSC PET result link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UPSSSC PET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSSSC PET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

UPSSSC PET merit list PDF: Steps to download at usssc.gov.in

For details on UPSSSC PET result 2025, please visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in.