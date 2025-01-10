UPSSSC mains 2024 answer key out for auditor, assistant accountant recruitment exam, raise objections, if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSSSC mains 2024 answer key out for auditor, assistant accountant recruitment exam

UPSSSC mains 2024 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for recruitment to the various posts including auditor, and assistant accountant exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the UPSSC 2024 exam can download their answer keys from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

In order to download UPSSSC mains 2024 answer key, the candidates are required to use their application number, and password on the login page. The official notice reads, ''Please note that the provisional answer key will be available on the official website till January 15''.

Candidates have been advised to download UPSSSC mains 2024 answer key as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. In case of any doubt against the UPSSSC 2024 provisional answer keys, candidates have an opportunity to raise objections before January 15. The objections can be submitted through the online mode.

UPSSSC mains 2024 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in

Click on the important announcement section

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC mains 2024 answer key for an assistant accountant, and auditor'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing answers

Check and download it for future reference

Direct link to download UPSSSC mains 2024 answer key

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 530 vacancies, of which, 529 vacancies are reserved for the post of auditor and one post for assistant accountant. The commission conducted UPSSSC mains exam on January 5, from 10 am to noon.