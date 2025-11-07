UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains admit card 2025 out at upsssc.gov.in; how to download UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains admit card 2025: UPSSSC Forest Guard Main exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 9. UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains hall ticket is available for download at upsssc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Guard Recruitment Main Examination. The candidates who will appear for the UPSSSC Forest Guard Main exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Forest Guard Main exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 9. The UPSSSC Forest Guard Main exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains hall ticket 2025: Steps to download at upsssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in

Click on UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains hall ticket pdf will be available for download

Save UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains Exam Centre Guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in.