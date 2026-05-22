UPSC Prelims 2026 dress code for male, female candidates; What to wear and not

New Delhi:

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (Prelims) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 24. The UPSC Prelims will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, afternoon from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The candidates need to report half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the UPSC Prelims morning shift, the exam centre gate will be closed by 9 am, while for afternoon shift, the exam centre gate will be closed by 2 pm.

The candidates need to maintain a proper dress code to appear for UPSC prelims. Here are the dress codes for male and female candidates-

UPSC prelims dress code for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

UPSC prelims dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes. Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

UPSC Prelims exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPSC Prelims admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the UPSC Prelims morning shift, the candidates need to report by 9 am, while 2 pm for the afternoon shift

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UPSC Prelims 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Also Read: UPSC exam calendar 2027 OUT; CSE Prelims on May 23 - check CDS, NDA dates and full exam schedule