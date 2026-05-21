UPSC Prelims 2026: Delhi Metro to start early on THESE routes this Sunday

New Delhi:

In view of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination on Sunday, May 24, the Delhi Metro train services will commence from 6 am across the network. To facilitate the candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 conducted by UPSC this Sunday, the DMRC will commence train services from all the terminal stations on its Line 7 (Pink Line i.e, from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), Line 8 (Magenta Line i.e, from Krishna Park Extn to Botanical Garden and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park) and Line 9 (Grey Line i.e, from Dhansa Bus Stand to Dwarka) from 6:00 AM, in sync with other Lines, DMRC in a post on X mentioned.

On Sundays, services on these three Lines generally commence at 7:00 AM. However, this Sunday, services on these Lines are being commenced at 6:00 AM with a 15-minute headway till 07:00 AM, followed by normal train services thereafter as per the Sunday timetable. This special arrangement has been made to ensure seamless transit movement for civil services prelims examination candidates to reach their examination centres on time, it added.

Meanwhile, Metro services on all other Lines will continue to operate as per the normal Sunday time table, beginning from 6 am onwards.

UPSC exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPSC prelims admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UPSC prelims exam 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Also Read : UPSC exam calendar 2027 OUT; CSE Prelims on May 23 - check CDS, NDA dates and full exam schedule