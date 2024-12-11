Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 1 recruitment 2025 exam notification to be out today, check latest updates

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 1 recruitment 2025 exam notification to be out today, check latest updates

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 1 recruitment 2025 exam notification will be released today, December 11. All those who are preparing to appear in the above mentioned recruitment exam will be able to register themselves through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 14:15 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 14:15 IST
UPSC NDA, NA, CDS I exam 2025 notification to be out today
Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC NDA, NA, CDS I exam 2025 notification to be out today

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS I Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification today for UPSC NDA and NA, CDS I Exam 2025. All those who wish to appear in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2025, as well as the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2025, will be able to submit their application forms for the exam through the official website, upsc.gov.in, once the notification is out.

According to the annual calendar, the registration procedure will start on the same day, when the notification will be released. Interested individuals can submit their applications for the UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS I exam 2025 by December 31. The written exam is scheduled for April 13, 2025.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement