UPSC NDA, NA & CDS 1 Exam 2025 registration ends today, here's steps to register

UPSC NDA, NA & CDS I 2025 Exam: Union Public Service Commission will close the registration window for NDA-I and CDS-I Examination, 2025, today, January 1, 2025. Those who have yet to submit their application forms can do so before the window closes. The last date to submit the application forms was December 31, but it was extended for one day due to technical issues. It is the last time for the candidates to submit their application forms. No applications will be accepted after the window closes. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The official application forms link can be accessed at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the candidates will get an opportunity to make changes to their application forms. This facility will remain available from January 1 to 7. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her registration profile during this period, then she/he should log in to the registration platform and do the needful accordingly.

UPSC NDA, NA & CDS I 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC NDA, NA & CDS I 2025 online application'

It will redirect you to the registration portal

Provide your basic details to register yourself

On successful registration, enter your personal details, academic qualifications, and other details before submitting the form

Upload documents, pay application fee (if applicable)

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

For NDA & NA Exam 2025: Candidates belonging to unreserved category are required to pay Rs. 100/- as an application fee. While the other category candidates (SC/ST/Female/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/Ors) are exempted from the payment of the application fee. The applicable fee can be paid through any Branch of the State Bank of India by cash, by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

For CDS 1 Exam 2025: Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

For more details, visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.