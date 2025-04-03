UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 released, direct link here UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who applied for UPSC NDA NA 1 recruitment exam 2025 can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. Check direct link here.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 1 (2025). Candidates who applied for UPSC NDA NA 1 recuritment exam 2025 can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. The UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 download link is accessible at upsc.gov.in.

The facility to download UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 will remain available till April 13, till 4 PM. Candidates have been advised to download UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. Candidates are advised to read all details mentioned on the admit card carefully to avoid confusion during the exam day. The easy steps to download National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 admit cards are as follows.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your details on the login page.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 download link

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 13, 2025 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The Mathematics exam will take place from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and the general ability test from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates have been advised to bring their admit cards along with a identity proof on the exam day. No candidate will be entertained without admit cards. Candidates can download their admit cards directly by clicking on the provided link. For more details, visit the UPSC website.

