UPSC CDS 1 admit cards released, direct link here UPSC CDS 1 admit cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who applied for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets using their credentials on the login page. Check details here.

UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit cards for the Combined Defence Exam 2025. All those who applied for UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025 can download Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 using their credentials on the login page available on UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 for April 13th, 2025 4:00 pm. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.